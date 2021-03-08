Albert G. White III Sells 79,745 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stock

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $385.48. 569,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,651. The business has a fifty day moving average of $381.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $401.92.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.69.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

