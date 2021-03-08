Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,636,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lowered Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $17.75 on Monday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $20.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 99.45% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

