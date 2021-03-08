Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.57.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,159,669.50. Insiders sold 32,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,556 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 1,786.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 435.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 10.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma stock opened at $34.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.52 and a quick ratio of 13.51. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $666.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.91.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.60. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

