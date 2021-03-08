Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 131.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, November 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

ALBO traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $35.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,214. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.91. The firm has a market cap of $669.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.62. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.60. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%. Equities analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,159,669.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,150 shares of company stock worth $1,185,556. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1,786.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 435.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

