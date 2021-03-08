Alchemint Standards (SDS) Trading 34.2% Lower Over Last Week

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 37.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 8th. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $164,673.86 and approximately $92.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemint Standards token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards’ launch date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

