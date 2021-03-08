Alchemy Pay Price Tops $0.0066 (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $10.23 million and approximately $637,320.00 worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $127.69 or 0.00245290 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00097245 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00056419 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000694 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000535 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 157.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000051 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,037,987 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.