Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.47

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.47 and last traded at $31.42, with a volume of 654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $61.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alerus Financial by 99.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 43,248 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Alerus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $713,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alerus Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after buying an additional 35,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alerus Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

