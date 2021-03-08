Alexandria Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Alexandria Capital LLC lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for approximately 0.9% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $25,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $547.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $603.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $552.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,207. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

