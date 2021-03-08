Alexandria Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC owned 0.30% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter.

IYH stock opened at $244.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.24. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $156.17 and a 12 month high of $259.51.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

