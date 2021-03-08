Alexandria Capital LLC Has $7.53 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,466 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $30,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAU opened at $16.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

