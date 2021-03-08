Alexandria Capital LLC Has $8.35 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,723 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 190,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Mizuho boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $24.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 220.57, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The Williams Companies’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

