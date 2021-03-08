Alexandria Capital LLC Purchases 11,036 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $8,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $140.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.40. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

