Alexandria Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alexandria Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 24,409 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $60.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $65.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

