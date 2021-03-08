Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1551 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has raised its dividend payment by 30.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,240,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,531. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

AQN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

