Algorand Market Capitalization Achieves $2.60 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002193 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $2.60 billion and approximately $378.35 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.68 or 0.00281302 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00008711 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008144 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00063771 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,199.60 or 0.02300667 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 3,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,818,825 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.