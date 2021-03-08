Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 0.9% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $230.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $623.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.