All Sports (SOC) Market Cap Reaches $7.32 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, All Sports has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. All Sports has a market cap of $7.32 million and $604,207.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports token can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00059424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.03 or 0.00799525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00026692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00060895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00029571 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00041235 BTC.

All Sports Token Profile

SOC is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

