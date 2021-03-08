Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allakos were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Allakos in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allakos in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in Allakos by 47.7% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allakos by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

ALLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Allakos in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Allakos in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Allakos in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $123.73 on Monday. Allakos Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $14,611,505.35. Also, CFO Adam Tomasi sold 3,189 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $362,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,158 shares of company stock valued at $19,365,120. 44.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

