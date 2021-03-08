Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Position Trimmed by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on Y shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of Y stock opened at $632.87 on Monday. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $426.87 and a 12 month high of $686.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -133.80 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $605.98 and a 200-day moving average of $580.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.73. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

