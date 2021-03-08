Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Up 5.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)’s share price rose 5.8% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $300.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Allegiant Travel traded as high as $262.87 and last traded at $258.17. Approximately 211,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 138,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.07.

ALGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen raised Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.82.

In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total value of $706,679.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,397 shares of company stock worth $3,983,350. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 250.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,294,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

