Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Up 5.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)’s share price rose 5.8% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $300.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Allegiant Travel traded as high as $262.87 and last traded at $258.17. Approximately 211,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 138,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.07.
ALGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen raised Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.82.
In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total value of $706,679.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,397 shares of company stock worth $3,983,350. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current year.
About Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
