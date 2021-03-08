Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 48.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Securities cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

CSSE stock opened at $23.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $327.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.67. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $32.95.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 34,958 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $641,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 25,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $406,347.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. 14.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

