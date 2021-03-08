Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 48.49% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Securities cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.
CSSE stock opened at $23.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $327.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.67. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $32.95.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. 14.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.
