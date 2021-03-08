AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.88.

AB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $38.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 36,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AB opened at $37.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.31.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.97%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

