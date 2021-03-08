Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 7,732 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.24% of Adient worth $7,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adient by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,152,000 after purchasing an additional 381,935 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth about $10,547,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,235 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,079,000. Finally, Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADNT opened at $37.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.28. Adient plc has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $40.45.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adient plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Adient from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.36.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

