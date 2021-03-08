Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires Shares of 210,675 Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 210,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

WMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.06.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $35.05 on Monday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average is $33.07.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th.

In related news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $17,289,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $181,116,657.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

