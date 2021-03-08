Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 38,331 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,331 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Avantor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 3.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Avantor by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Avantor by 1.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AVTR opened at $27.32 on Monday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 227.67, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.03.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. Avantor’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $1,654,197.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christi Shaw sold 14,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $381,150.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,034 shares of company stock worth $4,819,835 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

