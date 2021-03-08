Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,954 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $40,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $93,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $110.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $110.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $1,812,332.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,123.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335 over the last 90 days. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CFR shares. Compass Point downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.25.

Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

