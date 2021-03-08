Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,663 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $7,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,768,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,116,000 after buying an additional 728,449 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,203,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,486,000 after buying an additional 56,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,059,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,881,000 after buying an additional 64,684 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 468,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after buying an additional 244,907 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 70.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 383,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after buying an additional 157,912 shares during the period. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REYN opened at $27.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $36.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.41 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. On average, analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

REYN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

