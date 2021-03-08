Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.25% of Avnet worth $8,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 554.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,976,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,893 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Avnet by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 202,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 18,842 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 104,790 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,832,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,277,000 after buying an additional 841,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,561,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,045,000 after buying an additional 596,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $39.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $42.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average is $32.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

AVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

