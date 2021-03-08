Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 810,676 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.9% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.62% of Microsoft worth $10,351,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $231.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.78 and a 200-day moving average of $219.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

