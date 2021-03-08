Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,052,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,775 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Annaly Capital Management worth $8,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 260.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 47,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 199.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $9.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLY. Argus began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

