Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $7.56 Million Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of TEGNA worth $7,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TEGNA by 5,995.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $18.91 on Monday. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Huber Research cut TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

