Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $7.62 Million Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $7,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 338.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 24,770 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth approximately $9,845,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $261.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $323.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.86 and a 200-day moving average of $238.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 30,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.54, for a total transaction of $8,115,450.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.96, for a total value of $17,877,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,408.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 889,303 shares of company stock valued at $246,767,432 over the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVNA. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.11.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

