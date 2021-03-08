Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $7.78 Million Stock Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.25% of Ingevity worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $72.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NGVT. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

