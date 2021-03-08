Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $7.83 Million Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 797,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,120 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.43% of Navient worth $7,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 945,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,617 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Navient by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 189,665 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in Navient by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 45,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Navient by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Navient by 1,129.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 132,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 121,466 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of Navient stock opened at $12.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.82. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.38 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.