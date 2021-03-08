Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $7.90 Million Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 169,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $427,940.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,590,951.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $265,943.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,247 shares of company stock worth $6,098,052 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $85.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $86.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.78.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

