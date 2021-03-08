Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $7.96 Million Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.20% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $7,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IIPR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $61,125.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,316.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $173.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.67 and a 200-day moving average of $158.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 1.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IIPR. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

