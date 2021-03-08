Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $8.19 Million Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 178,139 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 571,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,780,000 after buying an additional 30,007 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 247,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after buying an additional 29,455 shares during the period. BP PLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $1,752,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HZNP opened at $88.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.04 and a 200-day moving average of $77.05. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $96.54. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $16,450,679.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,837,836.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $411,502.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,618.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,584 shares of company stock valued at $23,753,104. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

