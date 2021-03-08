Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $8.66 Million Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of Visteon worth $8,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Visteon by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Visteon by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on VC. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.40.

Shares of VC opened at $122.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -86.03 and a beta of 2.07. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.69 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

