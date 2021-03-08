Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $8.74 Million Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $8,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 364.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,226.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $102.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 83.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $113.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.21%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,074 shares in the company, valued at $983,020.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Haney sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $910,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,940.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,772,127 shares of company stock valued at $134,430,895 over the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMS shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.