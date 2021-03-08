Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $8.90 Million Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 272,351 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.37% of Yelp worth $8,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,175,260 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $267,088,000 after buying an additional 76,463 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 18.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020,503 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $80,772,000 after buying an additional 636,874 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,952,687 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $129,134,000 after buying an additional 393,953 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 24.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,677 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,156,000 after buying an additional 350,148 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP opened at $39.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -231.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average is $27.90. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $10,397,963.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,970 shares in the company, valued at $14,239,600.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on YELP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Yelp from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

