Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,701 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Brookfield Renewable worth $8,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,568,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,679,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,455,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,017,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,824,000. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEPC opened at $41.49 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $63.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

