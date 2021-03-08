Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,609 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.23% of UMB Financial worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UMB Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,051,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,521,000 after buying an additional 220,459 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in UMB Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,096,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,756,000 after buying an additional 96,791 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in UMB Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,139,000 after buying an additional 104,731 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in UMB Financial by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,046,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,287,000 after buying an additional 107,560 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in UMB Financial by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 445,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,814,000 after buying an additional 93,634 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMBF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $91.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.04 and a 200 day moving average of $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $92.15.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.65%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $48,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,693,549.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Carl Odgers sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $64,954.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,891.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,175. 10.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

