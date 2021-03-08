Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,310 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.24% of CONMED worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the third quarter valued at $87,807,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in CONMED by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 334,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,336,000 after purchasing an additional 221,493 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED during the 4th quarter worth about $20,689,000. AXA S.A. increased its position in CONMED by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 677,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,308,000 after purchasing an additional 161,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in CONMED by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 263,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,760,000 after purchasing an additional 132,587 shares in the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

In other news, VP Terence M. Berge sold 10,308 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $1,038,531.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at $798,884.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,573 shares of company stock valued at $4,422,864 in the last 90 days. 5.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNMD opened at $123.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,093.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.15. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $129.18.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $252.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.94 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.