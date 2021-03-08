Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of Boyd Gaming worth $8,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.16.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. 29.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BYD opened at $60.42 on Monday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $63.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -104.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.37.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

