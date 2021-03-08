Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,697 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $8,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 79.2% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $103,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $30.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average of $22.50.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. Analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

