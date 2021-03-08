Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of MSA Safety worth $8,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MSA Safety by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,179,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,988,000 after buying an additional 59,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,934,000 after buying an additional 112,088 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in MSA Safety by 4.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,595,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,741,000 after buying an additional 67,666 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in MSA Safety by 18.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,361,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,707,000 after purchasing an additional 216,046 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.4% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,073,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,025,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $159.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.30. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $83.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.83%.

In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 5,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $826,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,294,537.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 3,323 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $548,660.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,188,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,566 shares of company stock valued at $4,844,321 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSA shares. Sidoti started coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

