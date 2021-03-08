Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,420 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sony were worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sony in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Sony by 71.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sony in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:SNE opened at $104.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.25. Sony Co. has a 12-month low of $50.94 and a 12-month high of $118.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About Sony
Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.
Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.