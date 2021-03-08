Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,420 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sony were worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sony in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Sony by 71.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sony in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNE opened at $104.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.25. Sony Co. has a 12-month low of $50.94 and a 12-month high of $118.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

