Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases Shares of 324,940 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 324,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,652,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,029,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,203,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,175,519.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $30,277,497.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,685,743.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,100,501 shares of company stock worth $85,676,652.

Shares of PLTR opened at $23.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

