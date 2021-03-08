Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,891 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,791 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Alarm.com worth $8,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 32.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,966,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,902,000 after purchasing an additional 728,403 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $762,636,000 after acquiring an additional 274,997 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 102.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after acquiring an additional 162,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,832,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,617,000 after acquiring an additional 151,430 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $86.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $108.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $1,481,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at $26,944,083.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 8,898 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $712,907.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,840.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,148 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,220. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group raised their target price on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.57.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

