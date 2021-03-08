Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Denali Therapeutics worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNLI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 420.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $61.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 2.00. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.13.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $610,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 17,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $1,432,773.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,632,965 shares of company stock valued at $174,884,130. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

